Melton Wayne Fortner of North Little Rock, Arkansas, was born on March 6, 1937, to Dolphus D. and Lilus Fulmer Fortner near Vilonia, Arkansas. He left this life, October 25, 2020 in his home at the age of 83.

Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending his happiest hours in the woods or on the water. He accepted Jesus at the age of 10 and was a member of Cedar Heights Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and at the age of 15 leased 2 acres that he planted in cotton, using the profits to buy his first car. He had a mechanical mind and could build or fix anything. He retired from ALCOA as a metal worker and a welder.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years Shirley Ann Brannon; brothers, Bud, Danny and Leslie, and sister, Oneita Fowlkes; daughter, Lorrie Ann and granddaughter, Sarah Fortner.

He is survived by his brothers, Ronny, Donny, and Randy (Rita) Fortner; son, Rusty (Sheila) Fortner, and daughter, Cindy (Wayne) Barker; grandchildren, Jeremy Fortner, Brad (Lauren) Patterson, Annie (Atticus) Franke, Elizabeth (Thomas) Jennings; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Avery Patterson, Kenzie, Paige and Elliot Callan, Logan, Heather and Rhett Jennings.

A Graveside service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:00am at Beryl Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday October 29, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Interment will be in Beryl Cemetery in Vilonia.

Please follow Covid 19 precautions and wear a mask.

