Melvenia Southerland White, 92, of Conway, AR went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born August 14, 1926 in Conway, AR to the late Wesley M. and Ruby King Southerland. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee E. (Cheeze) White; daughter, Marilyn K. White; infant daughter, Linda Lee White; and sister, Nadean Evatt. She is survived by son, Don (Nancy) White College Station, TX; grandson, Jason M. (Andrea) White, Austin, TX; and granddaughter, Jennifer D. (Chad) Hanley College Station, TX; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marvine Woodard of Conway.
The family would like to especially thank Melissa Hight and her staff for their love and care.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2:00pm in the chapel of Griffin Leggett Conway.
Please share your messages of love, comfort and support with Mrs. White's family at www.griffinleggettconway.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019