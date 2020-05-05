Melvin L Bailey
1928 - 2020
Melvin L. Bailey, 91 of Conway passed away on April 14th after a short illness. Melvin attended New Life Church in Conway. He was born on April 20, 1928. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Clara F. Bailey and grandson Dustin M. Bailey, his parents J.S & Lelah Wyatt Bailey and two sisters, Lois Moore and Lucille Adcock. He is survived by daughter Cheryl Sturch (Tom) son Bruce Bailey, grandson Clint R. Bailey, granddaughters Ashley Rehm & Lindsey Sturch and great granddaughter Clara Rehm.

Melvin was a Korean War veteran and spent many years hosting and attending military reunions with his comrades in the 82nd AAA. He spent many years working for the Army Corp of Engineers helping build Lock and Dam #9 in Morrilton and later as the chief construction engineer for the Table Rock Lake District in Branson, Mo.

Melvin was a lifelong Razorback fan and enjoyed his involvement in various political organization. A memorial service to celebrate Melvin's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
