Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727

Melvin Lee Stevenson


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Lee Stevenson Obituary
Melvin Lee Stevenson, 68, of Conway, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born June 16, 1951 in Conway to the late Norman and Louise Stevenson. Melvin was also preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Lou Hurley.
Melvin was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was a 1970 graduate of Conway High and worked as a security guard most of his life. Melvin never met a stranger and always had a good story to tell.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Eddie Ray Stevenson and Paul Beverly, daughters, Tammy Easter, Angie Dalton, sisters, Juanita Garner, Sherry Brown, numerous grandkids and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm, Monday, March 9th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Funeral service will be 1pm Tuesday at the funeral home, with Bro. Carl Lott officiating. Burial will follow at Beryl Cemetery.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -