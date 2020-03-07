|
Melvin Lee Stevenson, 68, of Conway, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born June 16, 1951 in Conway to the late Norman and Louise Stevenson. Melvin was also preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Lou Hurley.
Melvin was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He was a 1970 graduate of Conway High and worked as a security guard most of his life. Melvin never met a stranger and always had a good story to tell.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Eddie Ray Stevenson and Paul Beverly, daughters, Tammy Easter, Angie Dalton, sisters, Juanita Garner, Sherry Brown, numerous grandkids and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm, Monday, March 9th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway. Funeral service will be 1pm Tuesday at the funeral home, with Bro. Carl Lott officiating. Burial will follow at Beryl Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020