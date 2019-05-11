Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Micah Maurice Jones. View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 View Map Service 3:00 PM Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of May 6, 2019, Micah Maurice Jones passed away peacefully at his home in Conway. Micah was born on December 12, 1973 in Conway to his parents, Judy and Don Jones.



Micah graduated from Conway High School in 1992 and attended the University of Central Arkansas from 1994-1995. Micah took an interest in cooking and decided to leave Conway and pursue a degree in culinary arts at Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina from 1998-1999. While in Charleston, Micah worked in a number of restaurants, but the most satisfying was his time at Dunleavy's Pub on Sullivan's Island where he learned much about cooking from a wonderful Gullah cook. Micah returned to Little Rock and became the pastry chef at Alouette's where he acquired the techniques of French cuisine from legendary chef Denis Seyer. Micah later moved to Lilly's Dim Sum where, under the guidance of Kathy Webb, he learned the finer points of Asian fusion cooking and the financial side of operating a restaurant. Over the course of twenty years, Micah cooked in and managed a number of restaurants in Little Rock, Conway, Harrison and Jonesboro including Colton's Steakhouse and Moe's Southwest Grill. He ended his career at Dinner's Ready catering in Benton, Arkansas working with Chef Serge Krikorian and experienced some of his happiest moments.



Micah's mother, Judy Fay Jones, passed away on May 4, 2018. He is survived by his father, Donald "Don" G. Jones of Conway; his brothers, Tom Jones and wife, Becky of Miami, Oklahoma, Jason Jones of Chandler, Arizona; uncles, Richard Robertson and wife, Bonnie of Little Rock and Eddie Robertson of Winnsboro, Louisiana; aunt, Jenny Robertson and husband, Russell of Extension, Louisiana; nieces, Paige Henson and husband, Nick of Midland, Texas, and Charity Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nephew, Dax Jones of Miami, Oklahoma; grandnephews, Cooper and Dawson Henson of Midland, Texas; and grandniece, Evie Grace Henson of Midland, Texas. Micah is also survived by his godfather and namesake, Maurice Webb of Bigelow, Arkansas and his longtime friend of thirty plus years, Brandon Walters of Conway. And last but certainly not least, he leaves behind his constant companion and best buddy for nine years, Willy.



Pallbearers are Tom Jones, Jason Jones, Dax Jones, Brandon Walters, John Tusieseina, and Chad Yoder. Honorary pallbearer and coordinator of the Remembrance service will be Jimmy Bryant.



The family extends its appreciation to the following physicians for providing care to Micah: Dr. Kevin Heath, Dr. J. Brad Tilley and staff, and Dr. Bell and staff at Conway Regional Outpatient. Also, many thanks to Kindred Hospice for their services during Micah's final days.



