Michael "Shane" Atkinson, 54, of Greenbrier passed from this life on March 1, 2019, after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a loving caring father, son, uncle, grandfather, and friend to all he knew. He was a welder by trade. He leaves behind two daughters, Britney and Nicole (Spencer); grandson, Sonny; mother, Sherrie; three brothers, Jeff, Jimmie, and Jerry Wayne; three nieces; Cortney, Jessica, and Riley; and one nephew, Jeffrey. A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Freddie Mark Wilcox Officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058,
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019