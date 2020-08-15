1/1
Michael Don Grimes
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Don Grimes, aged 74 of Conway, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Conway on December 27, 1945.

Mike lived the first few years of his life in Enola before moving to Conway in the early 1950's.

He was a 1963 graduate of Conway High School, where he ran cross country and played in the band. He attended Arkansas State Teachers College (UCA) before beginning a career in music that spanned over half a century.

A talented musician, singer and songwriter, Mike entertained countless people over his career, from high school dances to large arenas. In the early 1980's, he spent time in Nashville, releasing several singles that received radio airplay.

Throughout the years, Mike played with countless other musicians, and he enjoyed every practice session and every show he played with them.

Mike was a founding member of the Faulkner County Emergency Squad. In recent years, Mike enjoyed his service on the board of the Conway Symphony Orchestra and attending UCA Bear football games.

Mike was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Maxine Brady Grimes.

Survivors include the love of his life and his wife of 52 years, Margaret Simon Grimes; sons David (Laura) Grimes and Kenny (Melinda) Grimes; grandchildren Cooper Grimes, Shelby Grimes, Annie Grimes, John David Grimes, Mary Caroline Grimes, and Matthew Grimes; sister Paulette (Mike) Rhodes, brother Clint (Charlsie) Grimes, and sister Judy (Rick) Tarrant.

His brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law were also dear to him, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the UAMS Cancer Institute and all the dedicated doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped Mike during his courageous battle with multiple myeloma.

A private graveside service will be held at the family burial plot at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Conway Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 10934, Conway, AR 72034, or to the Mike and Margaret Grimes Scholarship Fund, benefiting students studying music or education, c/o the UCA Foundation, UCA Box 4986, Conway, AR 72035.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Mike was a great guy. Haven't seen him in many years, but the fun we had in our four wheel drive club is something I'll always remember. Rest easy, Mike! You were loved by many!
Lynn Jordan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved