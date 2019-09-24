Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Endsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Endsley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Endsley Obituary
Michael James Endsley, 32, of Sherwood went to his eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born December 29, 1986 in Blytheville, AR the son of James R. Endsley, Jr. and Cynthia A. (Vanausdoll) Endsley. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carol Endsley and maternal grandfather, Stanley "Snipe" Darr.
Michael was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church and a graduate of Williams Baptist College. He was employed by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Customer Service Representative. Michael was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks fan and also enjoyed golfing, softball and basketball. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Charla, daughter, Makynna, sister, Nicole Endsley, two nephews, Will Chatman and Mateo Zuniga, three nieces, Savannah Chatman, Brooke Chatman and Kamila Zuniga and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10am Thursday, September 26th at Central Baptist Church, with funeral service following at 11am. Rev. Truman Timothy Chatman and Rev. James R. Endsley, Sr. will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.