Michael James Endsley, 32, of Sherwood went to his eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born December 29, 1986 in Blytheville, AR the son of James R. Endsley, Jr. and Cynthia A. (Vanausdoll) Endsley. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carol Endsley and maternal grandfather, Stanley "Snipe" Darr.
Michael was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church and a graduate of Williams Baptist College. He was employed by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Customer Service Representative. Michael was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks fan and also enjoyed golfing, softball and basketball. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Charla, daughter, Makynna, sister, Nicole Endsley, two nephews, Will Chatman and Mateo Zuniga, three nieces, Savannah Chatman, Brooke Chatman and Kamila Zuniga and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10am Thursday, September 26th at Central Baptist Church, with funeral service following at 11am. Rev. Truman Timothy Chatman and Rev. James R. Endsley, Sr. will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019