Michael Stuart ""Dink"" Schichtl
1964 - 2020
Michael Stuart "Dink" Schichtl, of Conway, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on November 4, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born February 29, 1964 in Conway and loved being a leap day baby. Stuart held many titles: beloved father, faithful husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and godfather, but none as precious as being Papa Dink. In 34 years of working within the Nabholz Corporation, he developed many friends that he also considered family.
He is preceded in death by his father George Schichtl.
He is survived by his mother Beth Schichtl, his wife Terri Schichtl, daughter Sarah (Chris) Klapsa and their children Brady and Carter, son William (Anna) Schichtl and their children Blakely, Audrey and William, son John Schichtl (Claudia Falcon), stepsons Zachary (Brooklyn) Parker and their daughter Scarlett, Mitchell Strange & Cole Strange. He is also survived by his siblings, Chris (Rusty) Hogan, George Schichtl, Keller Schichtl, Ken (Betty) Schichtl, Curt Schichtl, and a host of other family and friends.
A Rosary will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway and a memorial visitation will be held from 2:30PM-4:00PM immediately following the Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:30PM at St. Joseph.
Masks are required for all services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donations to the Arkansas Neuroscience Institute, Conway Regional Health Foundation or Saint Joseph's Tuition Fund.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Rosary
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
8
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Joseph.
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Schichtl Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
