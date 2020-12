Michael Wayne Cavin, 59, of Greenbrier passed away on November 29, 2020.Funeral will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial following to Bethlehem Cemetery.Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com