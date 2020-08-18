1/1
Mildred Armstrong Ballard
1939 - 2020
Mildred Armstrong Ballard, 80, of Benton, formally of Naylor, went to be with the Lord August 14, 2020. She was born December 12, 1939 in Osceola, AR to the late Wilber and Ila Mae Armstrong. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed more than anything spending her time with her family especially at the family fish fry's. Mildred also enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, fishing and camping. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy Lee Ballard Sr., sons, Gene "Eddie" Turley Jr., Randy Ballard, Roy Lee Ballard Jr., daughter, Tammy Elizabeth Turley and sister, Jeri Johnson.

Mildred is survived by her sons, Carl (Kim) Turley and Darryl (Lisa) Turley, daughters, Joann Negrete, Tonya (Carl) Gautz and Theresa (Jason) Fort, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, brothers, Clyde (Annette) Armstrong, Jimmy Stanley and Richard Stanley, and many more family and friends.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 1:00PM at the Funeral Home with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
