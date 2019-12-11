|
|
Mildred Imogene Farrer, 86, of Conway died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born March 24, 1933 in the Chula community of Yell County. She was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Conway and loved her church family. Mrs. Farrer enjoyed quilting and gardening and was known for her cream corn, green beans, pickles and pies. She was a selfless matriarch who held her family together. Mrs. Farrer was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Roy Farrer; her brother, Doyle Mabry and her parents.
Mrs. Farrer is survived by her children, Doris Annette Allen, Cynthia Elaine Pate and Theron Roy Farrer, Jr.; grandchildren, Andrea Nichole Davis, Michael Justin Castens, Catherine Jean Forney and Brian Douglas Pate; great grandchildren, Kenneth Ray Shipman III, Kaleb Riley Shipman and Ashley Nicole Delgado; two half-sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home. Memorial gifts in Mildred's name may be made to Second Baptist Church; 2600 Dave Ward Drive; Conway, AR 72034. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home (501)982-2136. www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019