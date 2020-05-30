Monta Chloe Langford
1926 - 2020
Monta Chloe Langford, 94, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Monta Chloe Langford was born in Rose Bud, Arkansas, March 26, 1926. Her parents were Charles Wiley Langford and Ellen Haynes Doss Langford. She had three brothers, Danny Langford of Lake Charles, LA, Ovid Langford of Conway, and Dalton Langford of Conway (all deceased); one sister, Lillian Tyler of Conway (deceased) and Juanita Robinson of Alexandria, LA. She had three half-brothers and three half-sisters (all deceased). Her nieces include; Jan Martin, Oklahoma City, OK, Margaret Dove, Mt. Joliet, TN, Jo Ann Von Ekberg, Sulphur, LA, and Vickie Glover, Carlisle, AR. Nephews include; Larry Tyler, Oxford, MS, Dalton Langford, Sulphur, LA, Bobby Dale Langford, McKinney, TX, Johnny Robinson, Alexandria, LA, and Don Robinson, Benton, LA.

Ms. Langford was employed at the Conway Shoe Factory for 60 years. She went to work for International Shoe in 1946, but worked, initially, in the tin building on Chestnut Street making upper parts of children's shoes. The plant on Hairston Street was completed in early 1947, where she worked for International Shoe until R.C. Berry bought it 37 years later. Five years later, SAS bought the shoe factory, where she worked for an additional 25 years. After retirement, Ms. Langford engaged in domestic work for various employers. She loved her home and neighborhood and was a successful gardener for many years. She cared for pets and owned many dogs over the years. She has many great nieces and nephews, both in Arkansas and other states. Ms. Langford was a long-time member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Conway.

Visitation will be at 12pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral in Conway with a graveside service following at 1pm at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Arkansas Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Faulkner County Humane Society at P.O. Box 1055, Conway, AR 72033. Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
12:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
JUN
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
