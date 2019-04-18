Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Montean (Lieblong) Joyner, 92, of Conway, passed from this life on April 16, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1926, in Guy, Arkansas, to the late Elijah Preston and Bess Matthews Lieblong. She was also preceded in death by her husband, S.F. Glover Joyner, and by her sisters, Mildred Ingram, Marjorie Trimble, and Lucille Henry.



Montean was a member of Conway's First Baptist Church, for over 60 years, and of the Grace Sunday School Class.



She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and traveling, having traveled in all 50 states and throughout the world. As an avid Arkansas Razorback fan, she supported the teams by attending games for over 50 years. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Becky Vint, Bruce (Carol) Joyner, Vicky (Blake) Browning, Bart (Marsha) Joyner, and Britt (Laurie) Joyner, all of Conway; grandchildren, Tracy (Scott) Simpson, Grant Gordy, Spencer (Leslie) Gordy, Sarah Jane (Tyson) Overman, Mary Ellen (Jason) Williams, Brooks (Liz) Browning, Amy (Phil) Scholtes, Jett Joyner, Audrey Joyner, Brittney Joyner, Blythe Joyner, Blane (Allie) Joyner; and 17 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy, Arkansas. At 2:00 p.m. a memorial service will be held at Conway's First Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Wicker officiating and immediately following the service there will be a time of visitation.



Serving as pallbearers will be, Grant Gordy, Spencer Gordy, Brooks Browning, Blane Joyner, Jett Joyner, Stanley Joyner, and Alex Lieblong.



