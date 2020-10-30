Morgan Freeman-Hernandez, aged 44, of Greenbrier, Arkansas was called home on Monday, October 26th, 2020. In his adult life, he developed a close relationship with our Lord, Jesus Christ, and is now, securely in His arms. He and his wife, Gina, were strong supporters of Deep Well Campus Ministries (DWCM).

Morgan is survived by his wife, Gina Freeman-Hernandez, father, Michael Hernandez, sister, Ryan Strawn, nephews Blake and Brett, Children: Bevin, Malachi, Ian and Jesse Hernandez; Stepchildren, Ashton Raybould, Daniel Cody, Ally Hardee, River Robinson, and grandchildren Tucker, Kashlynne, and Silas.

Memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Grace Life Church in Morrilton at 9 a.m.

Please send donations to the DWCM ministry, in memory of Morgan, or plant a Buckeye tree, to commemorate his life.

