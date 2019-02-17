Myra Lynn "Cindy" Leavitt Williams passed away January 31, 2019 after an extensive battle with cancer and pulmonary fibrosis at Baptist Hospital in Conway. She was a strong, vibrant woman of the Baptist faith.
Cindy retired from Conway Regional Medical Center in 2010. She then began her favorite pastime, caring for her great-grandchildren. Cindy loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping and gardening.
Cindy is survived by sons, Johnny (Rachel) Williams and Eric (Sherry) Williams, daughter, Melissa Morgan, grandchildren, Paul (Jessica) Williams, Sabrina Williams, Chance (Carrie) Williams, Erika Jaco, Kelsey (Gueorgui) Tchamkoriyski, Dalton Lack, Brandon Blankenship and Skylar Blankenship. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren.
Cindy is preceded in death by husband, Johnny Earl Williams, Sr.
Services will be private, donations may be made in her name to AR. CARTI in Little Rock, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019