Nancy Carol (Quessenberry) Rentfro
1939 - 2020
Nancy Carol (Quessenberry) Rentfro, age 80, of Vilonia, formerly of Dover,
passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born November 4,
1939, in Wynne, to Phillip Gilbert and Frances Elizabeth Gilbert
Quessenberry.

Nancy was a homemaker for many years, raising her two children. Later she
worked at the New Store, Bealls, TG&Y, and Alco before retiring, to spend
more time with her family, and caring for her husband. Nancy was a loving
mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Mommoo).

She was a member of Beryl Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School class,
and a former member of Dover First Baptist Church, where she served
faithfully for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family,
gardening, playing with her dogs, feeding the birds and squirrels, and
reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52
years, Eulas Rentfro, and an infant daughter.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lisa Rentfro; a
daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Daryl Reynolds; two grandchildren, David
and Jen Rentfro, and Molly and Jeffrey Riggs; and two great-grandchildren,
Lance and Tristan Riggs; a brother-in-law, Cletus and Dot Rentfro; a
cousin, LaHoma and Tom Sulo; along with many loving family and friends.

The graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at
Pollard Cemetery in Dover, with the Rev. Jeff Paxton, and Bro. Wade Lentz
officiating, and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service of
Russellville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Dover,
149 AR-164, Dover Arkansas, 72837 or Beryl Baptist Church, 873 Main St.,
Vilonia Arkansas, 72173.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shinn Funeral Service
800 W Main St
Russellville, AR 72801
(479) 968-1212
