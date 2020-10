Nancy Carol (Quessenberry) Rentfro, age 80, of Vilonia, formerly of Dover,passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home. She was born November 4,1939, in Wynne, to Phillip Gilbert and Frances Elizabeth GilbertQuessenberry.Nancy was a homemaker for many years, raising her two children. Later sheworked at the New Store, Bealls, TG&Y, and Alco before retiring, to spendmore time with her family, and caring for her husband. Nancy was a lovingmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Mommoo).She was a member of Beryl Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School class,and a former member of Dover First Baptist Church, where she servedfaithfully for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family,gardening, playing with her dogs, feeding the birds and squirrels, andreading.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52years, Eulas Rentfro, and an infant daughter.She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Lisa Rentfro; adaughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Daryl Reynolds; two grandchildren, Davidand Jen Rentfro, and Molly and Jeffrey Riggs; and two great-grandchildren,Lance and Tristan Riggs; a brother-in-law, Cletus and Dot Rentfro; acousin, LaHoma and Tom Sulo; along with many loving family and friends.The graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, atPollard Cemetery in Dover, with the Rev. Jeff Paxton, and Bro. Wade Lentzofficiating, and under the direction of Shinn Funeral Service ofRussellville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Dover,149 AR-164, Dover Arkansas, 72837 or Beryl Baptist Church, 873 Main St.,Vilonia Arkansas, 72173.The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.