Nancy Ellen Coleman (1956 - 2019)
Nancy Ellen Coleman, 62, a 50 year resident at the Conway Human Development Center passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019. She was born July 4, 1956 to parents Jim and Patsy Coleman.

She is survived by her sister, Cissy (Steve) Rucker and a loving extended family. There will be a private family service. In May there will be a celebration of her life at CHDC. Memorials may be made to CHDC Volunteer Services, 150 E. Siebenmorgen Road, Conway, AR 72032.

Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 9, 2019
