Nancy Ellen (Jacobs) Wilson, 78, formerly of Conway, died February 19, in Fayetteville.
Born Aug. 7, 1941, in Gardiner, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Arlene Jacobs. She was raised by her father and stepmom, the late Barbara Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, John Franklin Wilson Jr. and Bobby Jennings.
Survivors include her children, John "Trey" (Becky) Wilson III, Janet Wilson, Judy (Chris) Robinson, James (Kim) Wilson, and bonus daughter, Michelle Henry; grandchildren, Ashley, Brittney, Lia, Jet, and Ben; sisters, Judy (the late Richard) Richardson and Beverly (Ray) Emerson; and brothers, Steve (Kathie) Jacobs and Merton (Sue) Jacobs.
After high school, Nancy entered the Air Force, where she met her husband, Johnny, while they were stationed in Puerto Rico. While Nancy loved to travel, living from California and Maine to Texas and Alaska, Arkansas was her home.
Nancy never met a stranger and had a laugh that could be heard across the aisles of Walmart. She loved to care for others, volunteering in Conway with the children of Woodland Heights Baptist Church, hospice, and Soul Food Cafe Mission. Her heart of service was recognized in 2014 when she was presented the Fox Ridge "Full of Life" Award. Additionally, the family was proud when, at age 68, Nancy earned an Associate of Arts degree with honors in Early Childhood Education from the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday, February 24 at Hardwicke Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville. A private graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite educational program or Alzheimer's research.
The family would like to thank Avenir Memory Care at Fayetteville and Elite Hospice for their gentle and loving care of Nancy.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020