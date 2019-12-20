|
|
Nannie (Nancy) B. Sessions passed from this life to her heavenly home on December 17, 2019 at Conway Regional Medical Center, she was 92 years old.
Nannie was born September 12, 1927 at Searcy, Arkansas to Zack and Maude Eatmon. Nannie married Francis Paul Sessions on July 13, 1944. They had been married 72 years at the time of Paul's passing in 2016. She was a homemaker, her hobbies were crocheting and reading but her greatest enjoyment came from caring from her children and grandchildren.
Nannie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 7 brothers, Alden Phillips, Jessie, Pressie, Russell, Earl, Murl, and Harold Eatmon; 2 sisters, Nellie Phillips and Hassie Crist; and 2 grandsons, Jamie and Jeremy Sessions.
Nannie is survived by her sons, Edwin (Anita) Sessions of Millington, TN, Rev. Gary (Martha) Sessions of Bridgeport, TX, Richard (Brenda) Sessions of Snow, AR, Russell Sessions of Springhill, AR; daughter, Lisa (Carl) Woods of Vilonia, AR; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law, Ruth Holstead of Conway, AR; plus many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
Funeral will be at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00pm with Brother Carl Woods officiating, interment will follow at Beryl Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019