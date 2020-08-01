Natalie W. Clark, a long-time resident of Conway, Arkansas, and more

recently Asheville, North Carolina, and Clemson, South Carolina, has died

at the age of 93, on July 30, in Long Creek, South Carolina.



Natalie grew up in Little River County, Arkansas, the youngest child of

James H. and Margaret P. Williams. She graduated from Ashdown High School,

attended Hendrix College for two years, and completed her undergraduate

degree at Eastern Illinois University in elementary education. She met her

husband, Tom, at Eastern, and they lived and worked on the Clark family

farm for eight years before moving to Conway, where Tom began a teaching

career at Hendrix.



In 1968, Natalie co-founded the Clifton Day Care Center at First United

Methodist Church. It was the first racially integrated day care in Conway

and assisted low-income families for almost thirty years. The Department of

Social Services described the center as one of the outstanding day care

centers in Arkansas.



"Her gentle but intelligent and loving approach to political, cultural and

social issues influenced so many and made us better people, as well," said

Bruce Haggard, emeritus distinguished professor of biology at Hendrix

College.



Natalie volunteered for many other organizations in Conway, serving as

president of Faulkner County Friends of the Library for a number of years

and serving on the Habitat for Humanity selection committee. She was a

member of Conway Shakespeare Club, Women's Investment Network, Conway Civic

League, League of Women Voters, Hendrix Dames, and First United Methodist

Church, where she sang in the choir. She also worked as a legal secretary

for the Henry and Graddy law firm.



After moving to Asheville in '99, Natalie attended the UNC College for

Seniors and pursued a life-long interest in tap dancing. She performed with

and later managed the Rascals tap dance group and taught tap to seniors

after moving to Clemson Downs retirement community.



Natalie is preceded in death by a daughter, Janet, her husband of

thirty-eight years, Tom, one brother, four sisters, and two nephews. She is

survived by three children-Nancy Lewis (Patrick Coyne) of La Honda,

California, Patterson Clark (Lenore Rubino) of Washington, DC, and Holly

Coburn (Bill) of Long Creek, South Carolina-one grandchild, Jackson Lewis

(Amber Marshall) of Newport Beach, California, and her devoted granddog

Maggie.



Cremation will be in the care of Sandifer Funeral Home of Westminster,

South Carolina. The family is planning a service in Conway for a future

date.



Memorials may be made to Hendrix College or the United Methodist Committee

on Relief (UMCOR).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store