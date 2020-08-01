Natalie W. Clark, a long-time resident of Conway, Arkansas, and more
recently Asheville, North Carolina, and Clemson, South Carolina, has died
at the age of 93, on July 30, in Long Creek, South Carolina.
Natalie grew up in Little River County, Arkansas, the youngest child of
James H. and Margaret P. Williams. She graduated from Ashdown High School,
attended Hendrix College for two years, and completed her undergraduate
degree at Eastern Illinois University in elementary education. She met her
husband, Tom, at Eastern, and they lived and worked on the Clark family
farm for eight years before moving to Conway, where Tom began a teaching
career at Hendrix.
In 1968, Natalie co-founded the Clifton Day Care Center at First United
Methodist Church. It was the first racially integrated day care in Conway
and assisted low-income families for almost thirty years. The Department of
Social Services described the center as one of the outstanding day care
centers in Arkansas.
"Her gentle but intelligent and loving approach to political, cultural and
social issues influenced so many and made us better people, as well," said
Bruce Haggard, emeritus distinguished professor of biology at Hendrix
College.
Natalie volunteered for many other organizations in Conway, serving as
president of Faulkner County Friends of the Library for a number of years
and serving on the Habitat for Humanity selection committee. She was a
member of Conway Shakespeare Club, Women's Investment Network, Conway Civic
League, League of Women Voters, Hendrix Dames, and First United Methodist
Church, where she sang in the choir. She also worked as a legal secretary
for the Henry and Graddy law firm.
After moving to Asheville in '99, Natalie attended the UNC College for
Seniors and pursued a life-long interest in tap dancing. She performed with
and later managed the Rascals tap dance group and taught tap to seniors
after moving to Clemson Downs retirement community.
Natalie is preceded in death by a daughter, Janet, her husband of
thirty-eight years, Tom, one brother, four sisters, and two nephews. She is
survived by three children-Nancy Lewis (Patrick Coyne) of La Honda,
California, Patterson Clark (Lenore Rubino) of Washington, DC, and Holly
Coburn (Bill) of Long Creek, South Carolina-one grandchild, Jackson Lewis
(Amber Marshall) of Newport Beach, California, and her devoted granddog
Maggie.
Cremation will be in the care of Sandifer Funeral Home of Westminster,
South Carolina. The family is planning a service in Conway for a future
date.
Memorials may be made to Hendrix College or the United Methodist Committee
on Relief (UMCOR).
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.