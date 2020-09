Nathaniel Brown, 87, of Damascus, passed away on September 7, 2020.Walk through visitation will be held (Today), Friday, September 11, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home.Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 12:00pm at Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1514 US-65, Twin Groves, Arkansas.Committal service and final resting place will be held at Twin Groves Cemetery.Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.