Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nettie Marie (Brown) Wilson. View Sign

Nettie Marie Wilson passed away on March 13, 2019 at Conway Regional Hospital. She was born on March 12, 1939 to Tillman Lee Brown and Martha McDonald Lephiew in Rohwer, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother Iley Brown, brothers: James Lee Brown Sr. Lonnie Franklin Brown, and Daughter Jacqueline Ann Wilson. She is survived by her husband Billy M. Wilson, of Wooster, Son: J. DeWayne Wilson (Lisa) of Conway, Daughter: Martha S Wilson of El Dorado, Grand Daughters: Alyssa Crow of El Dorado, Jessica Roberts (Mark) of Van Buren, Step Grand-Daughter: Jessie Shambarger of Conway, Sister: Eugenia Long of Tyler, Texas, Brother: Charles Wayne Brown (Sonia) of Kingsland, Sister-in-Law: Jo Ann Brown of Rison.



Marie was a 1957 graduate of New Edinburg High School. She Attended Arkansas A&M at Monticello for one year where she met her husband Billy. They married on September 15, 1959. Marie was a resident of Wooster for over 50 years. She served the community of Wooster by working as City Clerk and Water Supervisor for 35 years. She was part owner and manager of Bill's Pest Control for over 40 years. She also worked as a secretary at UCA and Kimberly-Clark during her career. Marie was a charter member of the Greenbrier Civitan Club and member of the Roadrunner Extension Club. Marie was a lifelong of the Wooster First Baptist Church and served in several roles including Sunday School Teacher, VBS and choir member. Among awards she received, Marie was awarded Arkansas Floodplain Management Association Manager of the year in 2005 and Modern Woodman of America Hometown Hero Award in 2014.



The visitation will be held at Griffin Leggett Conway on Monday March 18th from 6-8pm.



The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Wooster Arkansas on Tuesday, March 19th at 10am. Please share your love and support with the family at Nettie Marie Wilson passed away on March 13, 2019 at Conway Regional Hospital. She was born on March 12, 1939 to Tillman Lee Brown and Martha McDonald Lephiew in Rohwer, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother Iley Brown, brothers: James Lee Brown Sr. Lonnie Franklin Brown, and Daughter Jacqueline Ann Wilson. She is survived by her husband Billy M. Wilson, of Wooster, Son: J. DeWayne Wilson (Lisa) of Conway, Daughter: Martha S Wilson of El Dorado, Grand Daughters: Alyssa Crow of El Dorado, Jessica Roberts (Mark) of Van Buren, Step Grand-Daughter: Jessie Shambarger of Conway, Sister: Eugenia Long of Tyler, Texas, Brother: Charles Wayne Brown (Sonia) of Kingsland, Sister-in-Law: Jo Ann Brown of Rison.Marie was a 1957 graduate of New Edinburg High School. She Attended Arkansas A&M at Monticello for one year where she met her husband Billy. They married on September 15, 1959. Marie was a resident of Wooster for over 50 years. She served the community of Wooster by working as City Clerk and Water Supervisor for 35 years. She was part owner and manager of Bill's Pest Control for over 40 years. She also worked as a secretary at UCA and Kimberly-Clark during her career. Marie was a charter member of the Greenbrier Civitan Club and member of the Roadrunner Extension Club. Marie was a lifelong of the Wooster First Baptist Church and served in several roles including Sunday School Teacher, VBS and choir member. Among awards she received, Marie was awarded Arkansas Floodplain Management Association Manager of the year in 2005 and Modern Woodman of America Hometown Hero Award in 2014.The visitation will be held at Griffin Leggett Conway on Monday March 18th from 6-8pm.The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Wooster Arkansas on Tuesday, March 19th at 10am. Please share your love and support with the family at griffinleggettconway.com. Funeral Home Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home

1751 DAVE WARD DR

Conway , AR 72034

(501) 327-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close