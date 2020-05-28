Nina Louise Roberts Nahlen of Conway, AR, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1919, in Republican, AR. She was the daughter to the late Odell Reynolds Roberts and Jesse Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin "Spatz" Nahlen of 62 years; her son-in-law, Paul Hiegel, two sisters, and one brother.
Nina was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Every Friday she enjoyed going to the senior citizen center to see her friends, play bingo and bid on the silent auction items. She loved watching baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals were not only her favorite team, but like her second family. She celebrated her 100th birthday on October 22, 2019 with a celebration with her senior citizen friends at the center earlier that day and then a big party with her close friends and family later that evening at her home. Nina loved to dance in her younger years and missed it so much as she grew older. She loved to spend time working in her perfectly manicured yard and caring for her flowers. She always got so many compliments from neighbors, friends and family on how beautiful her yard was. She collected baby dolls and had a collection of over 50 dolls all dressed in pink or yellow. Even at 100 years old she still loved to spend time cooking in her kitchen.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise "Lou" Nahlen Hiegel; son, Lieutenant Colonel Martin Fred Nahlen (Cindy); two grandchildren, Beth Nahlen Kear (Mike) and Brian Nahlen (Dawn); two great-grandchildren, Sean and Jackson Nahlen; two step-grandchildren, Nick Martinson and Greg Martinson (Shauna); and one great-step-granddaughter, Lennon.
A rosary will be held at 7:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:00pm on Friday, May 29th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with entombment at St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Brian Nahlen, Allen Nabholz, Jimmy Nabholz and Jerry Nabholz.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Joseph School Endowment at https://sjse.org/or by mail to P.O. Box 72, Conway, AR, 72033 or to the Conway Senior Center, 705 East Siebenmorgen Road, Conway, AR, 72032.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 28, 2020.