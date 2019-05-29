Guest Book View Sign Service Information Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home 1751 DAVE WARD DR Conway , AR 72034 (501)-327-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Norbert Oscar Schedler left this life peacefully on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. He had suffered from Parkinson's disease and multiple myeloma for many years.



Dr. Schedler was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 30, 1933. His father, the Reverend Oscar Schedler and his mother, Margaret Barth Schedler were living in Vancouver, Canada, at that time where his father was pastor of a local Lutheran Church. His mother went to Milwaukee to be with her mother for the birth. He was their third child and firstborn son.



Norbert is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Karen Strossner (Jeff); his daughter, RuthAnne; and son, David (Lee). He and Carol have 6 grandchildren: David Strossner, Laura Strossner Wooten (Will), Brennen Schedler, Ryan Oliver, and Margaret and Lukas Schedler. He is also survived by two younger brothers, Gilbert and Kenneth, both of California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two older sisters, Peg Ruemmele and Ruth Dunn.



Norbert received his undergraduate degree from the Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri and then completed graduate studies at Princeton University where he received his PhD In Philosophy. His first teaching assignment was at Concordia Senior College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He subsequently taught at



Carol and Norbert would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on June 27th of this year. Last year they celebrated their 60th anniversary with all of their family in Conway. Norbert performed the ceremony for the marriage of his son, David to his wife, Lee at that time. It was a very special celebration filled with joy, love and laughter.



Teaching his students and helping them move on to productive lives was the goal of Norbert's life. He was happiest when he had his students around him discussing issues and sharing stories.



The family is thankful for the gentle and loving care of the doctor, nurses, CNAs, and the physical and occupational therapists at Salem Place Rehabilitation where he spent his final months.



Purdue University where he chaired the Philosophy Department. He spent a sabbatical year in 1975-76 in Berkeley, California. Norbert and family moved to Conway, Arkansas in 1976 after he accepted a position as chairman of the Philosophy Department at UCA. In 1981 Norbert and then UCA President Jeff Farris started the Honors College. It is now named the Norbert O. Schedler Honors College.

