The angels took Norma Arline Myers Gotch, 77, from this life on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born January 15, 1943 to the late Merion K. Myers and Henrietta McGuffey Myers in San Francisco, California. She was preceded in death by her son, David Younglove; husband, Peter Gotch; and sister, Nancie Snyder.
She worked for the City of Long Beach in California for 27 years before retiring in 2000. Thereafter, she and her husband, Peter Gotch, moved to Arkansas and settled in Greenbrier. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend. Her friendship with Sandra Sue Yant Reeg was as sisterhood, spanning over fifty years, melding two separate families into one family dynamic. She was affectionately known as Mom, Mama, Grandma, Normie and Noma as Sandi called her. She attended Sunday School at the Greenbrier First United Methodist Church. She was an Elvis fan, loved the outdoors, tending plants, feeding birds and collecting birdhouses. Everyone that met her loved her.
She is survived by her stepmother, Kotoko Myers, Washington; brother Larry Myers, California; brother Leon Myers, Oklahoma; brother, Walter Myers, Washington; son, Ronald Younglove (Peggy), Colorado; Son Danny Younglove (Rose) Arkansas; granddaughter, Christine, California; grandson, Andrew (Shannon), Washington; grandson, Logan, Arkansas; granddaughter Megan, California; grandsons EJ (Kim), Jon, Stephen, California; some great-grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces and Yant family members.
A private visitation will be held on Wednesday evening for family and friends. Flowers are welcome to be received at Roller McNutt Funeral Home at 115 S. Broadview, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
