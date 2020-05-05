Norma June (Miller) Shelton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma June Shelton (Miller), 82 of Conway, Arkansas passed from this life Friday May 2, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Rex and Ethel Faye Ramsey Miller. Norma June was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. She served as treasurer for the Women's group (Mary Martha); loved quilting, reading, sewing and spending time with her family. Many may remember she had a craft store in Conway, The Country Galley with Phyllis Williams.
Norma June is also preceded in death by husband Raymond Leslie Shelton; brothers David and Ronald Miller. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Connie Lowe (Joseph); sister Janet Reid; Ron and Phyllis Williams, Laura Williams, Curtis and Marlene Williams, Russ and Rhonda Williams, Robert Reid, Richard Reid, her loving church family and a host of other family and friends.
Due to current health concerns, a memorial will be held at a later date and time. Norma Junes family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved