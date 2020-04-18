|
|
Norma Lou Johnson (Foreman), 95, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born October 1, 1924, in Scribner, Nebraska, to the late Joe and Violet (Turner) Foreman. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Kenneth Helmer Johnson, and brothers, Zell (Ada), Arle, Willis "Wid" (Mina), Verle and Harold (Edith) Foreman.
Norma was well traveled and devoted her life to family and friends. Born and raised in Nebraska, she moved to Southern California in the 1940's. Norma worked in an aircraft facility and met her husband, who was in the Navy, during WWII. After the war, she and her husband moved to Iowa where they farmed for 15 years before moving back to Southern California in 1962. Norma spent her time in Southern California as a housewife and employee of the local school district. In 1983, Norma and her husband moved to Conway, Arkansas, where she befriended a beautiful group of neighbor ladies whom were affectionately called "The Creekwood Crazies". She was also an active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church and spent many hours volunteering at Conway Regional Hospital. Norma was loved very much by her family and friends, who will dearly miss her.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; sons, Curtis (Maria) Johnson of Wooster, Arkansas, and Douglas "Doug" (Nancy Remley) Johnson of Sacramento, California; 5 grandchildren, Andrew Johnson of Encinitas, California, Richard (Shaina Western) Johnson of Glasgow, Scotland, Rebecca "Becky" (fiancé Dave Rende) Johnson of Seattle, Washington, Sarah (Jonathan) Diedrich of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Thomas "Tommy" (Katie) Johnson of Conway, Arkansas; 5 great-grandchildren, Connor, Isabella Kate "Ella Kate", Ryker, Aidan, Landry, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the staff and administration at StoneBridge Senior Living of Conway.
Family will have a private graveside service with Norma's celebration of life held at a later date.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020