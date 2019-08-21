|
|
Norma Thompson, 89, went home to be with her heavenly Father on August 16, 2019 in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
Norma was the only child of the late Naomi and Leo Wilf. She was born, raised and lived most of her life in Floral, Arkansas. Upon graduating from high school, she married the love of her life, Elan Thompson, son of the late Eva and Woodie Thompson of Floral. Elan and Norma raised one daughter and were married for over 67 years before his passing in 2015. Together they owned Thompson Farms and a business in Hot Springs known as Spring Valley Eggs. Norma was the secretary/bookkeeper for the businesses.
A "true southern lady" could be used to describe Ms. Norma. She always had her hair styled, makeup on and nails painted. Her home was always spotless, and she was also known for being an excellent cook.
Norma was a devote Christian. At an early age, she learned to play the piano. For years she was the church organist playing for many weddings, graduations, revivals and funerals in the area. Norma and her husband were members of a gospel group, The Floral Singers, where she played the piano. The group performed at numerous nursing homes and churches throughout Arkansas.
Upon retirement, Elan and Norma moved to Searcy, Arkansas where they lived over twenty years. Norma made many new friends especially at First Baptist Church in Searcy and their camping group, Little Red RV Club. When health issues became a problem, Elan and Norma moved closer to their daughter in Conway making friends at Trillium Park, St. Andrews Place and Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Diane Brown and her husband, Denny of Wooster; two grandsons, Brent Brown (Carrie) of Wooster, Kent Brown (Mitzi) of Conway; two great-granddaughters, Callen & Chandler Brown of Wooster.
Funeral services will be held at Cedar Grove Methodist Church on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00PM in Floral, Arkansas with Dr. Matt Pryor and Bro. Keith Hicks officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will be at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier Friday night from 5:30 until 7:00PM for an informal visitation.
Serving as pallbearers are Brent Brown, Kent Brown, John Stoner, Bill Pruitt, Wayne Gay, Charles Smith, Gary Goodman and Daryl Brown. Honorary pallbearers are B.L. Brown and Ronnie Joe Fowlkes.
Remembrance may be made to the building fund of Wooster First Baptist Church, PO Box 218, Wooster AR 72181 or the Cedar Grove Methodist Church Building Improvement Fund, 1220 Wagon Wheel Road, Floral, AR 72534.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019