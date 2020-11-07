1/1
Norman Aaron "Bud" Faith
"Bud" Norman Aaron Faith, age 83 of Vilonia, AR was called to be with his lord in heaven on the 5th of November 2020, ending his battle with heart disease.

Bud was a loving friend, father and husband and will be dearly missed. Bud is survived by his brother, Roger Faith of Bratford, IL his wife of 30 years, Ann Faith of Vilonia, AR, Son, Tom Decker and his wife Destiny of Mahomet, IL, four grandsons of Mahomet, IL, and two grandchildren from a previous marriage of Little Rock, AR and numerous loving nieces and nephews.  Bud was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, four sisters, one son and one daughter.

Visitation will be prior to service from 1pm to 2pm Sunday, November 8th at the Conway Cowboy Church (Feed Store), funeral service will start at 2pm, with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park cemetery in Conway, Ar.  Memorials can be sent to angelsheartpuppyrescue@yahoo.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Conway Cowboy Church (Feed Store)
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Conway Cowboy Church (Feed Store)
