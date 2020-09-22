Norman C. Ross, 87, of Hot Springs, went to be with the Lord, September 20, 2020. He was born November 11, 1932 in Liberty, Kentucky to the late Edward and Alice Ross. Norman was a long-time member of Morgan Full Gospel Church. He traveled many years with his wife managing motels. Norman enjoyed fishing and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 50 years, Reva N. Ross, daughter, Debbie Ross, and brother, James Ross.
Norman is survived by daughters, Joetta Stewart (Arthur), Gigi Pray (Loren), Glenna Ross (Holly), and Gayla Shellnut (Mitchell); six grandchildren, Arthur, Dakota, Kyle, Lyle, Trinity and Delia; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Ross (Toni) and Wilburn Ross.
Visitation will begin at 1:00PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Morgan Full Gospel Church with Funeral Service following at 2:00PM. Burial will be at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway