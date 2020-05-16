Norman Charles Moyer
1953 - 2020
Norman Charles Moyer, 66, of Conway, AR joined the Church Triumphant on May 11, 2020, after battling Covid-19. He was born August 4, 1953 in Cheverly Maryland to Stanley F Moyer, Sr and Margaret "Peggy" Moyer.
He served as Pastor of United Methodist Churches in Alpena, Omaha, Bergman, Holly Grove, Russellville, Chickala, Dry Fork, Forrest City, Clinton, Marshal, Leslie, and Leola. His mission in life was to bring joy into the lives of others. He was a member of Wesley UMC, Conway and attended St. Peter's Episcopal Church. He was President of the Conway Evening Lions Club.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents and brother Stanley F Moyer, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bonda Deere Moyer; daughter, Amanda Yarbo (Bret); sisters, Joyce Hall (Michael) and Linda Moyer- Ketterman (Brian Senior).
Memorials may be given to Wesley UMC, 2310 E. Oak St. Conway, 72032; Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, 925 Mitchell St., Conway, 72034, or World Services for the Blind, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, AR, 72204.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences. May the family find comfort in God who will listen to your prayers.
