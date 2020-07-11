Norman E Hulbert, 63, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born December 4, 1956 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to George and Marjorie Hulbert. Norman was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Hulbert, niece, Kathryn Hulbert Watson, nephew, William Hulbert and his parents.
He worked for the Union Pacific railroad for 37 years and was Secretary of the Fireman and Oilers Union for 8 years.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Florence "Liz" Hulbert, son, John C. (Jessica) Hulbert, daughters, Cassandra Hulbert and Jennifer Hulbert, grandchildren, Haley Parks, Timothy McConnaughey and Julius Golden III. He is also survived by sister, Lisa H. (Russ) Leuschen, brothers, Herbert (Katherine) Hulbert and Lawrence (Aisa) Hulbert and many other friends and relatives that love him.
Norman will be laid to rest at a later date in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
