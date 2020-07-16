1/1
O. Wayne "Catfish" Daniels
1945 - 2020
O. Wayne "Catfish" Daniels, 75, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Sunday July 12, 2020. He was born January 14, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to Orville Marcus and Kozy Idellie Daniels. Orville was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lee Daniels and his parents..
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Rita Daniels, daughter, Laura Jean Brashear, grandchildren, Michael Wayne Daniels and Matthew Ryan Daniels, and his great grandson, Gage. He is also survived by sisters, Wanda Gail Blake and Linda Ehemann and many other friends and relatives that love him.
Funeral Services will be on Friday July 17,2020 at 2:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation will be at 1:00PM prior to the service. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park.


Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
