Ola Mae Hammons Ealy, 72, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born September 2, 1947 in Conway, AR to Herley and Leola Rodgers Hammons. Ola Mae was preceded in death by brothers, Herley Hammons, Jr. and Richard Hammons and her sister, Linda Hammons and her parents.
Ola Mae graduated from Pine Street High School, Class of 1966. In 1970 she married Woodrow Ealy at Salem Baptist Church in Conway. She retired from Conway Human Development Center and retired also from UCA. Ola Mae was a faithful Member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years, Woodrow Ealy; son, Terry (Tramekia)Ealy; daughter, Patricia Ealy; Grandchildren, Shameka Ealy, Makayla Ealy, Jonathan Stewart, Taleigha Ealy and A'Mya Ealy, sisters, Floydie Beaguard, Betty Hightower, Francis Furlow, Anita (Rodney) Jackson and Rachel (David) Jackson; brothers, Lotis Hammons, Rayfus Hammons, Herman (Patricia) Hammons and Odell (Shirley) Hammons. She is also survived by many other friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00AM at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, Conway, AR. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Conway, AR.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019