|
|
Ole Ivan Johansen, 70, Conway, Arkansas passed away on October 1, 2019. He was born in Staten Island, New York on December 3, 1948 to Ole and Ida Johansen.
Ole loved his special family get togethers, and seeing his grandchildren. He served his country and his community and was devoted to his wife even after she passed. With his restaurant and hotel management he loved using his culinary skills to cook for his very extended family.
He is preceded by his loving wife, Martha Doles Johansen; parents, Ole and Ida Johansen; son, Ole Johansen Jr.
Ole is survived by his children, Erica (TE) Starkey, Gerald Atkinson, Jason Atkinson, Regina (Lloyd) Jenkins, , Ann Marie Johansen, Kenny (Loretta) Griffin; grandchildren, Brooke Jenkins, Bradley Jenkins, Adam Jenkins, Abagail Atkinson, Tabitha Atkinson, Jessie Atkinson; great grandchildren, Ayden Jenkins, Scarlett-Olivia Jenkins; sister, Judy Andrews; niece, Karen Barretto; nephew, Kevin Andrews; special cousins, Johnny and Joy Carlson; a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.
Funeral will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00am with Brother Gaylon King officiating. Burial following to Crestlawn Memorial Park.
We would like to thank the staff of Baptist Hospital in Conway for their phenomenal services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019