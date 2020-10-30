With the sun shining bright on the morning of Friday, October 23, 2020, Dr. Ora Ellen McKown slipped peacefully from this world. After celebrating 94 wonderful birthday's she would jokingly tell us that we should never get old it was the pits. Ellen was married to Bruce Melton McKown for 54 wonderful years before he proceeded her in death. They had one son, Harold Bruce McKown (Michelle McKown) and three grandchildren, Tiffany Thornton, Tommy McKown, and Taylor McKown and one great-granddaughter Lanie Thornton and one great-grand dog Athena.

Ellen was an educator at heart and loved learning and passing on her knowledge. She had her B.A., Masters and Ph. D in Business from the University of Oklahoma. She began her teaching career at Norman High School and then moved on to teach at the university level at the University of Oklahoma, then Oscar Rose Junior College, ending her very rewarding teaching career at the University of Central Oklahoma as the Assistant Dean of the College of Business in 1992.

She had a great love for animals and spent several years raising and showing poodles. She often would say that everyone just needed a dog, they were the very best friend you would ever have. Ellen and Bruce Melton loved to pack up their motor home and travel south for the Winter and have great adventures together. She spent hours of that travel time quilting and sewing, leaving her family behind some beautiful works of art. She also drug Bruce Melton to numerous courthouses and cemeteries doing extensive genealogy research. After moving to be near family that sense of adventure was continued with lots of short-day trips exploring little towns close to Conway. She loved to take drives and look at the beautiful trees.

Ellen was also proceeded in death by her granddaughter Taylor, her brothers Harold Wayne Hunt and Bud Hunt.



