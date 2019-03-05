Oscar Calvin Merritt, 82, of Greenbrier passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born June 9, 1936 in Greenbrier, Arkansas to the late Cecil Calvin and Ammie Ethel Merritt. Oscar was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy. He built school buses at Wards Busing Factory for many years. Oscar loved singing, playing guitar, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Junie Mae Gardner, and brother, Billy Vance Merritt.
|
Oscar is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlis Merritt; daughter, Connie (Jerry) Glover; grandchildren, Victoria Glover and Shane (Whitney) Glover; great-granddaughter, Audrey Glover/ and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Guy. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Burial following at Copperas Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019