Owen Winfield Permenter, 92, of Quitman, AR, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at StoneBridge Senior Living in Heber Springs, AR. He was born in Mount Vernon, AR, on October 6, 1927, to the late Shadrick "Doc" and Mary Lee (Hill) Permenter. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ora Lea (Spradlin) Permenter; siblings, Bill Permenter, Ethel Garland, Velma Fowler, John Permenter, Sue Spradlin and Margaret May.
Owen retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire Company in Sterling, IL, after 30 years of service. His hobbies were playing guitar, woodworking, antique clock restoration and gardening. Owen was a faithful member of the White Oak Church of Christ in Enola and enjoyed leading bible study.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his son, Gary Permenter and wife, Pat, of Quitman; grandchildren, Dena DeValle and husband, Jarrod, of Greenbrier and Michael Permenter and wife, Julie, of Mount Vernon; great-grandchildren, Luke Permenter, Bonnie Permenter, Nick DeValle and Sarah DeValle; siblings, Fred Permenter of Camp, and Patsy Burgess of Greenbrier; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank StoneBridge Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and support while caring for our loved one.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Family asks that donations be made to Southern Christian Children's Home in Morrilton, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020