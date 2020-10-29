1/1
Patricia Milner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Milner, age 87 of Conway, passed away October 25, 2020. We know she was greeted in heaven by our dad asking, "Where have you been??" Pat was born in Alton, Illinois, June 17, 1933, the second oldest of six sisters, and always said she wasn't born in the south, but she got here as quick as she could! She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Conway, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Milner, and sisters Gin Pirolo and Toni Gomolak. She is survived by sons Mike (Julianne) Milner of Conway, Matt (Janet) Milner of Houston, TX, and Patrick (Neysa) Milner of Victoria, TX, and a daughter Mary Pat (Chris) Hall of Conway; grandchildren Drew (Rachel) Milner, Lydia (Bradley) Claassen, Blaine (Ginie) Milner, Matthew Milner, Mason (Nicole) Milner, Cole Milner, Jack Milner, Claire Milner, Hunter (Courtney) Hall, Marley (Aidan) Ratliff; great grandchildren James Milner, Ethan Milner, Olivia Claassen, Harrison Milner, and two new additions to be introduced in 2021. She also leaves sisters Karen Narup, Sarah Ellery, and Sue Hoschouer, several nieces and nephews, and two very special friends, Sarah Clifton and Ann Ellisor. She leaves quite a legacy.
The family will have a private memorial at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church youth group in Conway, Arkansas.
"Life is short. Spend it with people who make you laugh and feel loved"
Read her full obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved