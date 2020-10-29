Patricia Milner, age 87 of Conway, passed away October 25, 2020. We know she was greeted in heaven by our dad asking, "Where have you been??" Pat was born in Alton, Illinois, June 17, 1933, the second oldest of six sisters, and always said she wasn't born in the south, but she got here as quick as she could! She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Conway, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Milner, and sisters Gin Pirolo and Toni Gomolak. She is survived by sons Mike (Julianne) Milner of Conway, Matt (Janet) Milner of Houston, TX, and Patrick (Neysa) Milner of Victoria, TX, and a daughter Mary Pat (Chris) Hall of Conway; grandchildren Drew (Rachel) Milner, Lydia (Bradley) Claassen, Blaine (Ginie) Milner, Matthew Milner, Mason (Nicole) Milner, Cole Milner, Jack Milner, Claire Milner, Hunter (Courtney) Hall, Marley (Aidan) Ratliff; great grandchildren James Milner, Ethan Milner, Olivia Claassen, Harrison Milner, and two new additions to be introduced in 2021. She also leaves sisters Karen Narup, Sarah Ellery, and Sue Hoschouer, several nieces and nephews, and two very special friends, Sarah Clifton and Ann Ellisor. She leaves quite a legacy.
The family will have a private memorial at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church youth group in Conway, Arkansas.
"Life is short. Spend it with people who make you laugh and feel loved"
