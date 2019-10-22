Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Paul Robbins


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Paul Robbins Obituary
Patrick Paul "Pat" Robbins, 85, of Vilonia, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born August 6, 1934, in Caddo Gap, AR, to the late Arthur and Ethel (Gladden) Robbins. Pat was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Robbins.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife of 56 years, Brenda (Culpepper) Robbins; son, Bryan Robbins (Leigh Ann) of Vilonia; daughter, Jana Sisson (Stan) of Vilonia; grandchildren, Blake Sisson (Kori), Brooks Sisson (Paige), Bailey Sisson Eller (Nathan), Fisher Robbins and Jack Robbins; great-grandchildren; Jenna Reece Eller, Cruz Eller, Norah June Sisson and Grayson Patrick Sisson; brother, Kenneth Robbins of Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10:00am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Vilonia Cemetery in Vilonia.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now