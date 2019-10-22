|
|
Patrick Paul "Pat" Robbins, 85, of Vilonia, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born August 6, 1934, in Caddo Gap, AR, to the late Arthur and Ethel (Gladden) Robbins. Pat was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Robbins.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife of 56 years, Brenda (Culpepper) Robbins; son, Bryan Robbins (Leigh Ann) of Vilonia; daughter, Jana Sisson (Stan) of Vilonia; grandchildren, Blake Sisson (Kori), Brooks Sisson (Paige), Bailey Sisson Eller (Nathan), Fisher Robbins and Jack Robbins; great-grandchildren; Jenna Reece Eller, Cruz Eller, Norah June Sisson and Grayson Patrick Sisson; brother, Kenneth Robbins of Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10:00am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Vilonia Cemetery in Vilonia.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019