Patsy Ann Scroggins Healey, 82, of Houston, AR, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born June 20, 1936 in Morrilton, AR to the late Jess and Alma Scroggins.
Patsy was a member of Stoney Point Baptist Church, in Houston, Ar and she retired from Conway Region Hospital after working 35 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, son, Carl Dee Cooper (Toni) of Booneville, AR, daughter, Pamela Graham of Houston, AR, brothers, Johnny Scroggins of Martinville, AR, Michael Scroggins (Patricia) of Springfield, AR, Bobby Scroggins (Sue) of Martinville, AR, Charles Scroggins (Suzanna) of Conway, AR and Gary Scroggins (Cauldine) of Greenbrier, AR, sister, Barbara Scroggins Montjoy (Tommy)of Mableville, AR, 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She will be missed by many.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 3:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. Visitation will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial in Martinville Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019