Patsy Darlene Thrasher
1950 - 2020
Patsy Darlene Thrasher, 70, of Conway, went to be with the Lord, September 28, 2020. She was born April 17, 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Jeff David and Viola Mae Collier. Patsy was retired; she was a member of Judsonia Apostolic Church. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, David Collier, sister, Audrey Lou Johnson, and grandson, Stivyn Michael Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Gary Brent Thrasher Sr., sons, Glen (Vicki) Strain, Michael (Joy) Strain, Jason Arnold, step-son, B.J. (Debra) Thrasher, daughters, Angela Smith and Ashley Shelton, step-daughters, Tamara (Bruce) Jones and Brittany Thrasher, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home with family present from 6:00-8:00PM. Funeral service will begin at 2:00PM at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Round Mountain Cemetery in Conway, AR.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
