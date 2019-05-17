Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ruth (Spear) Hall. View Sign Service Information Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 (501)-327-7727 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 View Map Service 2:00 PM Roller-McNutt Funeral Home 650 Central Landing Blvd Conway , AR 72032 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Ruth (Spear) Hall, 77, Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on May 15, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1941 in Conway, Arkansas to Jack Spear and Mavis Stevenson Spear.



She enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling and playing dominoes. She loved spending time with family and going to Branson several times a year. She got her bucket list wish in 2016 going to Jamaica. Her greatest joy was telling others about her Jesus, she taught Sunday School for several years at Soda Valley Church. She was loved by everyone who came in contact with her and made many new friends even with her journey with Alzheimer's.



Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mavis Spear; husband, Gerald Lafayette Hall; daughter, Sharon Rains; sister, Barbara Vann; and brother Jerry Spear.



Patsy is survived by daughters, LaVonne (Mark) Welter, and Sharmon (Cliff) Johnston; grandchildren, Shannon Linn, Todd (Jennie) Welter, Kayla (Justin) Thomas, Jaime (Jason) Hamerlinck, Jase Johnston, Clay (Meagan) Johnston, and Tori Martin; many great-grandchildren and a host of friends and family.



Thank you to Seeds of Love for making not only mom but all of us feel loved, and Jan for being Moms best friends these past 13 months.



A visitation will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm. Pallbearers will be Todd Welter, Justin Thomas, Keith Woodrome, Clay Johnston, Jase Johnston, and Logan Johnston.



A service will be held at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00pm with Mark Welter officiating and burial following at East Shady Grove Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058,



