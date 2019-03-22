Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Loren Revis. View Sign

Paul Loren Revis 24, on Wednesday, March 13th, passed from this earth to his Heavenly home.



He was born on November 1, 1994, in Conway, AR to Paul A. and Londa Revis. He and his family moved to Houston, TX, Boise, ID, and the Memphis, TN area for several years, but Conway was always "home," and he was thrilled to return to Conway when he was in the 7th grade.



Paul excelled in athletics, and proudly wore the #35 jersey on the Conway Wampus Cat football team. As a linebacker, he was a letterman and loved playing football. While in high school he was very involved in K-Life Ministries and volunteered with Bethlehem House.



After graduating with honors from Conway High School in 2013, Paul followed the long family tradition of service to his country by serving in the United States



History was a passion of Paul's, and he chose that for his major at the University of Central Arkansas, where he was a freshman Presidential Scholar at the time of his death. He enjoyed his job in the university's history department where he was inspired by Ms. Judy Huff and hoped to follow in his father's footsteps and attend law school.



Paul was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he had been active in the youth group in high school.



The Revis family is an outdoor family, and Paul always looked forward to the annual Fourth of July celebration at his grandparent's Little Red River cabin. He, his brother Sam, and his dad enjoyed providing the fireworks show each year. Kayaking and fishing on the Little Red River with his cousins were also something he always looked forward to, and last summer Paul rescued a fisherman whose boat had overturned in swift waters. The man was pinned against a dock, but Paul's strength and quick thinking saved the man's life. Paul was strong and a hard worker and helped with many improvements on his family's Perry County ranch where he enjoyed hunting, shooting, archery, and working the land with his dad and brother.



Paul was always ready to help all his grandparents with fix-it projects around their homes, and they knew he was always available to them.



Paul is survived by his parents, his brother, Sam; his grandparents, Paul N. and Rosalie Revis and Loren and Kitty Wagner, all of Conway; Paul's aunts, Roslyn (Revis) Grimsley, Lori Wagner, and cousins Mara (Grimsley) George, Alyssa (Grimsley) Donley, Reese Grimsley, Tricia Schiebout, Kate Brauning, Matthew Waymire, Rebekah Johnson, and Lydia Buss, who will miss him immensely.



Funeral Services and a celebration of Paul's life with military honors will take place on Monday, March 18th at Antioch Baptist Church,at 3:00PM with Pastor Joel Studdard officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM till service time. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Roller-McNutt funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the U.C.A. Memorial Endowment Scholarship or the Tidwell Veterans Scholarship ( Paul Loren Revis 24, on Wednesday, March 13th, passed from this earth to his Heavenly home.He was born on November 1, 1994, in Conway, AR to Paul A. and Londa Revis. He and his family moved to Houston, TX, Boise, ID, and the Memphis, TN area for several years, but Conway was always "home," and he was thrilled to return to Conway when he was in the 7th grade.Paul excelled in athletics, and proudly wore the #35 jersey on the Conway Wampus Cat football team. As a linebacker, he was a letterman and loved playing football. While in high school he was very involved in K-Life Ministries and volunteered with Bethlehem House.After graduating with honors from Conway High School in 2013, Paul followed the long family tradition of service to his country by serving in the United States Army for three and a half years as an artillery cannon crewmember, attaining the rank of Corporal while certifying as an artillery mechanic, U6.History was a passion of Paul's, and he chose that for his major at the University of Central Arkansas, where he was a freshman Presidential Scholar at the time of his death. He enjoyed his job in the university's history department where he was inspired by Ms. Judy Huff and hoped to follow in his father's footsteps and attend law school.Paul was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he had been active in the youth group in high school.The Revis family is an outdoor family, and Paul always looked forward to the annual Fourth of July celebration at his grandparent's Little Red River cabin. He, his brother Sam, and his dad enjoyed providing the fireworks show each year. Kayaking and fishing on the Little Red River with his cousins were also something he always looked forward to, and last summer Paul rescued a fisherman whose boat had overturned in swift waters. The man was pinned against a dock, but Paul's strength and quick thinking saved the man's life. Paul was strong and a hard worker and helped with many improvements on his family's Perry County ranch where he enjoyed hunting, shooting, archery, and working the land with his dad and brother.Paul was always ready to help all his grandparents with fix-it projects around their homes, and they knew he was always available to them.Paul is survived by his parents, his brother, Sam; his grandparents, Paul N. and Rosalie Revis and Loren and Kitty Wagner, all of Conway; Paul's aunts, Roslyn (Revis) Grimsley, Lori Wagner, and cousins Mara (Grimsley) George, Alyssa (Grimsley) Donley, Reese Grimsley, Tricia Schiebout, Kate Brauning, Matthew Waymire, Rebekah Johnson, and Lydia Buss, who will miss him immensely.Funeral Services and a celebration of Paul's life with military honors will take place on Monday, March 18th at Antioch Baptist Church,at 3:00PM with Pastor Joel Studdard officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM till service time. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Roller-McNutt funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the U.C.A. Memorial Endowment Scholarship or the Tidwell Veterans Scholarship ( https://uca.edu/giving/ or call 501-450-5288). Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close