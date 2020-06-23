Paul M. "Pokey" Coffman, 78, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born July 26, 1941 in Russellville, AR to Luther and Syble Coffman.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.

