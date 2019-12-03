Home

Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Paul McFarland Obituary
Paul Leslie McFarland, 72, of Guy passed away on November 27,2019. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland on October 27, 1947 to the late Henry and Erma McFarland.

Paul served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, and spent 33 years as a Registered Nurse.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Deborah McFarland; children, Angie Battles, Janis Scott, Theresa (Ray) Prince; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; host of family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Conway City Animal Shelter, 4550 Highway 64, Conway, Arkansas 72034, 501-450-6160.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019
