Paula Oates



She is survived by two sisters, Jackie Robinette (Robert) of Conway, AR and Virginia Davis (Richard) of Kansas City, MO. Paula is also survived by three children D'Lisa McDonald (Jim) of Benton, AR; Chuck Smith (Lisa) of Huntsville, AL; Lori Smith of Conway, AR; five grandchildren Kate Baker, Leigh Espey (Matt), Matt Smith, (Angie), Sarah King (Carl), Jack Smith; six great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Paula owned and operated Chick-A-Dilly in Conway for many years. She was Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Continuing Education at UCA until she retired in 1997 after 28 years. During her tenure at UCA, she also earned a BS degree in business. She was a faithful member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Conway where she served as a elder, deacon, and treasurer. She enjoyed ministering to fellow members, friends, and neighbors by taking food to those unable to cook for themselves.



Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00AM at 1st Presbyterian Church in Conway. Visitation will be on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.



