Paula René (Chaney) Riddle, 48, of Morrilton, Arkansas, was called to her next chapter as a Guardian Angel in Heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020 after battling a liver complication.

She was born October 3, 1972, to the late Norman Paul Chaney and Patsy Wesley.



Paula is survived by her mother, Patsy Wesley; stepfather, James Wesley; husband, Chris Riddle; two sons, Brandon Riddle and Jordan Riddle; brother, Paul "PT" Chaney (Tami); sisters, Nicole Chaney and Allisha Harrison; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and grand-dog, Scarlet.



In Heaven, among those she now rejoices in the company of are her father, Norman Paul Chaney, and grandmother, Mary Virginia Taylor.



Paula never met a stranger. No matter who she encountered, she always found a way to learn their life story and befriend them. It was her kind-hearted, compassionate and caring nature that made her so well-loved by many.



A selfless daughter, wife, mother and friend, she often put others first and loved her family tremendously. Even as she continued to have health struggles, her mind was focused on fighting to make sure her family was well taken care of.



In life, she strived to help others overcome obstacles and be their best selves - whether it be through motherly advice or her work as a social worker, as a domestic violence victim advocate, in special education or elsewhere. Her dedication to giving back no doubt made a positive impact and created lasting friendships.



Paula's impact lives on in countless memories that remind those around her of just how meaningful she was to them. She will be greatly missed here on Earth.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00am at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy, AR. There will be a Visitation without viewing on be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, with the family being present from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Paula was a long time supporter of Breast Cancer awareness due to the loss of her best friend, Vickie Carroll.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store