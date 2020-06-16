Peggy Alene Oliver Derryberry Vaughn, 77, joined the Lord on June 13, 2020. She was born April 12, 1943 in Carlisle, AR. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Alan Wayne Oliver and James Leroy Brown.
Peggy was succeeded by her two children, Roy Thomas Derryberry and Kathy Derryberry Cooper. Peggy was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Peggy grew up in Carlisle, AR, raised her children in Lonoke, AR during her first marriage, and finally resided in the Conway, AR area.
Peggy loved life and Christ. She was loved and a joy to be around while she resided at Superior Health and Rehabilitation Center. She will be missed.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.