Peggy Alene Oliver Derryberry Vaughn
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy Alene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Alene Oliver Derryberry Vaughn, 77, joined the Lord on June 13, 2020. She was born April 12, 1943 in Carlisle, AR. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Alan Wayne Oliver and James Leroy Brown.
Peggy was succeeded by her two children, Roy Thomas Derryberry and Kathy Derryberry Cooper. Peggy was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Peggy grew up in Carlisle, AR, raised her children in Lonoke, AR during her first marriage, and finally resided in the Conway, AR area.
Peggy loved life and Christ. She was loved and a joy to be around while she resided at Superior Health and Rehabilitation Center. She will be missed.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved